Chihuahua puppy found with arrow through neck expected to survive

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 9:24 pm
A chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California is comforted after veterinarians removed the projectile (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)
A chihuahua puppy found shot through the neck with an arrow is expected to survive after veterinarians removed the projectile, authorities in the US said.

A woman reported to emergency services that she found the wounded dog on Monday in a neighbourhood near the city of Desert Hot Springs in southern California after hearing it “screaming”, Riverside County Animal Services said in a statement.

A sheriff’s deputy picked up the four-month-old female and transferred it to an animal services officer who brought the pup to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

Veterinary staff determined that the arrow did not strike the puppy’s vital arteries and it was removed.

An animal control officer holds a chihuahua that was shot through the neck with an arrow in Thousand Palms, California
“For someone to wilfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting,” animal services director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

“We are shocked and we hope someone can provide us with any information as to who did this.”

Ms Gettis said the agency will continue to treat the puppy and work on finding her a home.

Veterinary technician Emily Ellison said the puppy is affectionate.

“I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It’s very sick,” Ms Ellison said.

