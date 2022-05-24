Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wins the League Managers’ Association award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wins the League Managers’ Association award

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 10:59 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:41 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saw his side edged out by Manchester City for the Premier League title (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named League Managers’ Association Manager of the Year and also collected the Premier League award at a gala dinner in London on Tuesday evening.

The Reds won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after beating Chelsea following a penalty shoot-out at Wembley on each occasion – but saw Manchester City finish a point ahead of them to claim the Premier League title on a dramatic final day of the campaign.

Liverpool will aim to add the Champions League trophy to their haul when they meet Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

Klopp also received the LMA’s Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, which is voted for by the full membership of managers across all the divisions.

“It is a great honour and it was an insane season,” Klopp said.

“The last matchday when only two games were meaningless and in the rest, we all played for absolutely everything.

“It was not the best outcome for us, but we are already over it.

“When you win a prize like this you are either a genius or you have the best coaching staff in the world – and I am here with all of my coaching staff, they know how much I appreciate them.”

Others on the LMA’s Premier League’s Manager of the Year shortlist were City boss Pep Guardiola, Thomas Frank, who kept Brentford up following a memorable first campaign, Eddie Howe at Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira.

Klopp had also won both of the LMA accolades in the 2019-20 campaign, which was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This (Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy) being voted for by my colleagues is obviously the most important prize you can get,” the German said.

“I don’t believe in individual prizes in football generally, it is a team sport and I would be nothing without these boys there. It is all about what we can do together and what we did together.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the touchline
Pep Guardiola (right) and Jurgen Klopp saw their sides take the Premier League title race to the wire (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We knew that we would be better this season, but had no idea we would be consistently better and I am really proud of the boys for what they did.

“We live in a world where second place will not be remembered – because of the other guys from Liverpool, you have to win all of the time – and Pep Guardiola deserved that obviously with Manchester City.

“Now we have the chance to play against the most experienced Champions League team and manager, but we were there now (in the final) in three of the last five years, so we will give it a try.”

The LMA Championship Manager of the Year went to Fulham’s Marco Silva, who guided the Cottagers straight back into the top flight, scoring 106 goals as they finished two points ahead of Bournemouth.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson won the League One award, with Matt Taylor named the League Two Manager of the Year having taken Exeter up, but just missing out on the title to Forest Green by goal difference.

Chelsea’s Emma Hayes was voted the FA Women’s Super League Manager of the Year, with Liverpool’s Matt Beard claiming the Women’s Championship award.

The LMA Service to Football Award went to Manchester United’s receptionist Kath Phipps, who has been working at the club for more than 50 years.

QPR’s Chris Ramsey and Manisha Tailor received the Kick It Out and Sky Inclusion Champion Award while Dr Sally Harris of HCA Healthcare UK was given the LMA Special Recognition Award.

