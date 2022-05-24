North Korea launches two ballistic missiles towards sea, says Seoul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles towards sea, says Seoul

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 11:10 pm
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military said.

The missile firings came three days after the leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed to consider expanded military exercises to deter North Korean nuclear threats during President Joe Biden’s visit to Seoul.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missiles were fired towards waters off North Korea’s eastern coast.

US President Joe Biden in Seoul
US President Joe Biden in Seoul (Evan Vucci/AP)

The statement gave no further details.

The launches were North Korea’s 17th round of missile firings this year.

Experts have said North Korea’s testing is aimed at modernising its weapons arsenal and at applying pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy.

North Korea’s unusual pace in weapons tests this year included its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017 in March.

US and South Korean intelligence officials have said that North Korea could soon conduct its first nuclear test in nearly five years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal