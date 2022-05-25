Mohamed Elneny signs Arsenal contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Mohamed Elneny signs Arsenal contract extension

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 9:37 am
Mohamed Elneny joined Arsenal in 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mohamed Elneny joined Arsenal in 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club.

Egypt international Elneny has scored five goals in 147 appearances since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Swiss club Basel in 2016.

The length of the 29-year-old’s new deal has not been disclosed by the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta told the club website: “Mo is a really important part of the team. He brings endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the team and is loved by everyone.

“He’s an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I’m delighted he’s staying.”

Elneny made 14 top-flight appearances this season as Arsenal finished fifth, while also helping his country reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, where they were beaten on penalties by Senegal.

He lifted the FA Cup during his first season in north London and spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Turkish club Besiktas.

“I love this club and I feel like part of this family,” said Elneny. “I want to continue at this amazing club and I’m very happy and very excited for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal