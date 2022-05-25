Goalkeeper Fraser Forster undergoing medical at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster undergoing medical at Tottenham

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 11:55 am
Fraser Forster is having a medical at Tottenham ahead of a proposed free transfer (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Fraser Forster is having a medical at Tottenham ahead of his proposed free transfer (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Fraser Forster is having a medical at Tottenham ahead of his proposed free transfer.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at Southampton this summer and is poised to sign for the north London club.

The PA news agency understands Forster was at the club’s training ground on Wednesday under going medical checks and, if there are no unexpected problems, he will become a Spurs player on July 1.

The 34-year-old, who has won six England caps, is set to join as back-up to Hugo Lloris, most likely to play in the domestic cup competitions.

Pierluigi Gollini is set to return to parent club Atalanta when his loan spell ends
Pierluigi Gollini is set to return to parent club Atalanta when his loan spell ends (Nick Potts/PA)

Current number two goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is expected to return to Atalanta at the end of his loan spell and Spurs are keen to replace him with a homegrown option.

Forster leaves St Mary’s after 162 appearances over an eight-year spell. He played 24 times in all competitions last season.

Wrapping up the deal is expected to be the first business of an busy summer for the north London club, who are ready to back Antonio Conte in the transfer market.

Majority shareholders ENIC pumped in £150million of capital this week in order to help Conte build a squad capable of competing for domestic and European honours.

Spurs have also tied promising teenager Dane Scarlett down to a long-term deal.

The 18-year-old striker, who has been highly praised by Conte and former boss Jose Mourinho, became the club’s youngest ever Premier League player when he made his debut in February 2021.

He made seven appearances last season.

