Chinese leader defends record to UN human rights chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Chinese leader defends record to UN human rights chief

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 1:34 pm
Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has defended the country’s record to the top UN human rights official, saying each nation should be allowed to find its own path.

Mr Xi, who heads the ruling Communist Party that allows no political opposition and strictly controls free speech, criticised countries that lecture others on human rights and allegedly politicise the issue.

“Through long-term and persistent hard work, China has successfully embarked on a path of human rights development that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its own national conditions,” Mr Xi told UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in a video call, according to an online report by state broadcaster CCTV.

Ms Bachelet is in the middle of a six-day visit to China that includes stops in Xinjiang, a remote north-western region where the Chinese government has been accused of human rights violations and genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups.

Her trip has been criticised by the US and others, who think that China will limit whom she can talk to, stage-manage her trip and use it for propaganda purposes.

The CCTV report did not mention Xinjiang or the Communist Party’s often harsh treatment of dissidents and activists and ethnic groups in Tibet and Inner Mongolia.

Mr Xi laid out the long-held Communist Party’s position on human rights, which argues that China should find its own path and not completely copy the models of other countries and rejects outside criticism as interference in its domestic affairs.

It also says that bettering the lives of people is the most important human right for developing countries, and points to China’s success in lifting people out of poverty.

“On the issue of human rights, there is no perfect ‘utopia’,” he was quoted as saying. “We don’t need ‘masters’ that dictate to other countries, let alone politicising and turning the human rights issue into a tool, practising double standards and interference in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of human rights.”

Ms Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said it had been valuable to have direct talks with Mr Xi and senior Chinese officials on human rights issues and concerns in China and globally, a tweet from her UN office said.

A screen showing Xi Jinping holding a virtual meeting with Michelle Bachelet
A screen showing Xi Jinping holding a virtual meeting with Michelle Bachelet (Yue Yuewei/Xinhua via AP)

“My meetings with President Xi and other senior officials have been a valuable opportunity to discuss directly human rights issues and concerns in China and the world. For development, peace & security to be sustainable – locally and across borders – human rights, justice and inclusion for all, without exception, have to be at their core,” Ms Bachelet tweeted.

CCTV and China’s Foreign Ministry quoted Ms Bachelet as telling Mr Xi she admired China’s efforts and achievements on poverty and human rights, but her office said she did not say that.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday in Washington that the United States does not expect China to allow the access Ms Bachelet would need to get an unmanipulated view of the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

“We think it was a mistake to agree to a visit under these circumstances where the high commissioner will not be granted the type of unhindered access, free and full access, that would be required to do a complete assessment and to come back with a full picture of the atrocities, the crimes against humanity, and the genocide ongoing in Xinjiang,” he said.

Ms Bachelet started her trip in Guangzhou, a city in south-eastern China, where she met foreign minister Wang Yi and had a video conference with Du Hangwei, the vice minister of public security. Her itinerary also includes the cities of Kashgar and Urumqi, both in Xinjiang.

In a speech to students at the Institute for Human Rights at Guangzhou University, she noted that young people are influencing debate on issues such as equality, climate action and human rights and are holding governments and businesses accountable for their actions.

“A fundamental ingredient for youth to be able to play that role is an open civic space where they can voice their opinions and seek change,” she said, according to a UN text of her speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal