Ellen DeGeneres says she ‘cried every day’ after deciding to end talk show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ellen DeGeneres says she ‘cried every day’ after deciding to end talk show

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 5:11 pm
Ellen DeGeneres (Christopher Polk/E Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/polkimaging/PA)
Ellen DeGeneres (Christopher Polk/E Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/polkimaging/PA)

Ellen DeGeneres has said the decision to end her talk show left her “crying every day” but she remains certain it was “the right choice”.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, hosted by the comedian and actress, 64, comes to an end on Thursday after 19 seasons.

The sitcom star-turned-host announced last year that she was stepping down from her TV show after controversy over an alleged toxic workplace environment.

Speaking about planning her final pre-recorded shows, DeGeneres told the Hollywood Reporter: “There was a time a couple of months out where I was crying every day. I was really emotional, even though it was my choice, and it’s the right choice.

“I knew it was time to end this chapter and to do something different, but still it was really emotional.

“But I did not want the last two weeks to be about that. I’d meditate every day on my intention and how much I wanted to be present and enjoy it and I wanted that for the audience, too.

“I wanted people to be reminded of what we brought to television with the music and the games and everything.

“It was more of a variety show than anything, and I wanted the last two weeks to be pure fun because I struggle with anxiety and depression and I know how important it is to have an escape.

“We’re reminded every single day of what’s going on in the world, from a sick family member to wars and fires and global warming. There are so many different things that make you sad.”

DeGeneres shared the advice her close friend Oprah Winfrey gave her about leaving a long-running show.

“She did say that she regrets (not taking time off when her talk show ended), but she was launching her network at the same time,” she said.

“So, that was bad timing on her part because she really should have taken time to sit and reflect.

“I am going to try to take her advice, which is, ‘Don’t do anything for a year. No matter how good the offer is, just sit for a year’.”

In 2020, DeGeneres apologised to staff after an internal review by Warner Bros found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

The review was launched after reports of a toxic environment on the programme, but DeGeneres has denied that is the reason she is ending the programme.

Asked whether she had any regrets about not ending the show sooner, she said: “I have to just trust that whatever happened during that time, which was obviously very, very difficult, happened for a reason.

“I think that I learned a lot, and there were some things that came up that I was shocked and surprised by. It was eye-opening, but I just trust that that had to happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal