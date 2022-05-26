Chelsea sale nearly complete after Portugal government ratifies Boehly takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Chelsea sale nearly complete after Portugal government ratifies Boehly takeover

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 10:13 am
Todd Boehly is the new Chelsea owner in everything but an official Chelsea announcement (Adam Davy/PA)
Todd Boehly is the new Chelsea owner in everything but an official Chelsea announcement (Adam Davy/PA)

The Chelsea sale is finally complete barring an official club confirmation after the Portuguese government issued the last ratification of Todd Boehly’s purchase.

US magnate Boehly is now just a Chelsea announcement away from officially taking control at Stamford Bridge, in what will be a sports franchise record deal of £4.25billion.

Eighty-six days after Roman Abramovich officially put Chelsea up for sale, US billionaire Boehly is poised to take over at the west London club.

Portuguese ratification has been required as Abramovich holds a passport for the European nation.

“Portugal gave authorisation, this Wednesday night, to the sale of Chelsea Football Club,” read a Portuguese Government statement.

“The two responsible national authorities – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance – have given the green light to the request received on behalf of Roman Abramovich for a humanitarian derogation, allowing the English club to be transacted.

“The Portuguese authorisation follows the guarantee given by the British authorities that the proceeds from the sale will be used for humanitarian purposes, not directly or indirectly benefiting the owner of the club, who is on the European Union sanctions list. The national position has the agreement of the European Commission.”

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire has owned Chelsea for 19 years, leading the Blues to 21 trophies and changing the face of English football forever in that time.

Chelsea’s sale has required UK Government, European Union and Portuguese government approval due to the sanctions imposed on Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich.

The proceeds of Chelsea’s sale – expected to be £2.5b – will be frozen in a UK bank account on completion of the sale.

The UK Government will then need to issue a further licence to allow those founds to be diverted to a new charitable foundation, to aid victims of the war in Ukraine.

Former UNICEF UK chief executive Mike Penrose has been tasked with setting up that foundation, that he believes could “change the face of humanitarian aid”.

The European Union confirmed its ratification of the Chelsea on Wednesday evening, with commissioner for financial services Mairead McGuinness posting on social media.

“Following detailed discussions between the EU Commission, the UK and Portugal, I am pleased that we have received the necessary guarantees that the sale of Chelsea FC is fully in line with European Union sanctions rules,” read a tweet from McGuinness.

“Proceeds go entirely to humanitarian purposes in Ukraine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal