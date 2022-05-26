The most extravagant and glamorous outfits from the Cannes Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The most extravagant and glamorous outfits from the Cannes Film Festival

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 11:15 am
Cannes Film Festival has given us some major fashion moments (Doug Peters/PA)
Cannes Film Festival has given us some major fashion moments (Doug Peters/PA)

Cannes Film Festival (17-28 May) is ostensibly about films – and there have been some big ones this year, with screenings of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, and Tom Cruise returning in Top Gun: Maverick.

And yet that’s not really the best thing about Cannes – what we look forward to every year is the completely over-the-top red carpet.

It’s a chance for celebrities to descend on the French Riviera wearing their most glamorous outfits, and this year certainly delivered in the style stakes.

The princess dresses…

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning (Doug Peters/PA)

Elle Fanning is right at home in Cannes – she was the youngest jury member ever in 2019, and consistently brings some of most memorable fashion moments to the French red carpet. This year, she gave us a classic look: a blush Giorgio Armani Prive gown with a fishtail skirt. With crystals on the dress, a bow in her hair and some major diamonds, the whole vibe was delicate and ethereal.

Viola Davis
Viola Davis (Doug Peters/PA)

Dressed in a bright yellow Alexander McQueen gown with puffed sleeves and corset-style boning on the bodice, Viola Davis’ outfit was reminiscent of a fictional princess: Belle from Beauty And The Beast.

Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn (Doug Peters/PA)

Giving a modern take on the classic princess silhouette, Jourdan Dunn wore a pale pink gown by Ashi Studio, made up of a structured minidress with a puff caped skirt attached.

Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow (Doug Peters/PA)

Winnie Harlow’s look was far more classic – an Off-White creation with a structured asymmetric bodice and layers of tulle for the skirt.

The fashion statements…

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid (Doug Peters/PA)

Bella Hadid made a bold statement in vintage fashion, wearing an architectural black strapless gown from Versace’s spring/summer 1987 collection. Hadid sent Donatella Versace a personal message on Instagram, posting: “I hope to make you and Gianni [her brother, the late Versace designer] proud always.”

Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone (Doug Peters/PA)

Sharon Stone’s Cannes outfit was two dresses in one. She walked the red carpet in a blue and white Dolce & Gabbana gown with two male models on her arms – who then helped remove the bustle attachment, revealing a slim-fit column dress underneath.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Doug Peters/PA)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet look was all about drama, with the beaded gown bursting into an architectural accent over her head. Designer Gaurav Gupta posted on Instagram: “Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell; she transitions from the infinite, pure as a pearl.”

Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima (Doug Peters/PA)

Model Adriana Lima paid tribute to Rihanna in her red carpet look, who served plenty of belly-baring fashion moments when she was pregnant. Lima wore a Grecian-style black Balmain dress, with a major cut-out displaying her growing bump.

The nearly-naked looks…

Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell (Doug Peters/PA)

Naomi Campbell’s feathered Valentino gown was a masterclass in plunging necklines, with two thin straps making up the bodice.

Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue (Doug Peters/PA)

Kylie Minogue amped up the sex appeal in a Versace gown, with a sheer corset-style bodice showing off a sparkly black bra.

Cara Delevingne
Olivier Rousteing and Cara Delevingne (Doug Peters/PA)

Going for Gothic glam, Cara Delevingne’s black Balmain dress was dotted with sheer diamond-shaped panels – and set off with the must-have red carpet accessory of the moment: gloves.

The sparkles…

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway (Doug Peters/PA)

Anne Hathaway has had a standout time at her first Cannes Film Festival, making waves in kicky minidresses and brightly coloured tailoring. But her biggest fashion moment came on the red carpet, in a softly shimmering white Armani dress. It gave off a Nineties vibe, with a tube top attachment, a long shawl trailing on the ground, and Hathaway’s hair left loose.

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria (Doug Peters/PA)

Eva Longoria went all-in on sparkles in a silver gown by Cristina Ottaviano, looking like she was wearing high-fashion armour.

Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts (Doug Peters/PA)

Julia Roberts wasn’t wearing an obviously sparkly outfit (instead, she donned a classic black Louis Vuitton suit) but we can’t take our eyes off her massive Chopard necklace. According to Chopard, the rare yellow diamond clocks in at over 100 carats, and it gave Roberts’ ensemble the shine it needed.

