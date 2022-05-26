Albania offers Soviet-built naval base to Nato

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Albania offers Soviet-built naval base to Nato

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 12:38 pm
Albanian prime minister Edi Rama said the Pashaliman naval base could be ‘an added value’ to the alliance (Franc Zhurda/AP)
Albanian prime minister Edi Rama said the Pashaliman naval base could be ‘an added value’ to the alliance (Franc Zhurda/AP)

Albania has offered Nato a naval base to highlight the small country’s value in the alliance “in these difficult times”, the Prime Minister’s office said.

Edi Rama said the Pashaliman naval base, 110 miles south of the capital Tirana, could be “an added value” to the alliance and a renovation project has been prepared.

“In these dangerous times, I believe the general may consider having a Nato’s naval base in Albania,” Mr Rama said in a speech on Wednesday.

Albania, which became a Nato member in 2009, has joined the US and the EU in denouncing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Pashaliman base, located under the Vlora Bay, was built in the 1950s when the Soviet Union brought 12 submarines, making it the only naval base they had in the Mediterranean.

Following the breakdown of Tirana-Moscow ties in 1961, the Pashaliman remained as a naval base sheltering four remaining submarines and other small military ships.

The base was looted, as was material from the submarines, during the anarchic year of 1997 in Albania when Europe’s then-poorest population lost its life savings in failed pyramid investment schemes.

Three of the submarines were sold for scrap while the fourth one remains, with the government considering whether to turn it into a museum.

Pashaliman was renovated by Turkey and since has been used as a naval base for some military ships patrolling the Ionian and Adriatic Seas.

Nato has also started work to upgrade Albania’s communist-era Kucove Air Base, 53 miles south of the capital Tirana, which will allow it to be used for alliance operations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal