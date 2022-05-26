Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli forces, says Palestinian Authority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli forces, says Palestinian Authority

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 4:36 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 5:34 pm
A memorial at the site where Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed (Majdi Mohammed/PA)
The Palestinian Authority has said that its investigation into the shooting death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh proves she was deliberately killed by Israeli forces.

Israel is likely to reject the findings as biased and unfounded.

The Palestinian attorney general, Akram Al Khateeb, announced the results of the investigation at a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Palestinian attorney general Akram Al Khateeb, left, announces the results of the investigation
Palestinian attorney general Akram Al Khateeb, left, announces the results of the investigation (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

“The only shooting was by the occupation forces, with the aim of killing,” he said.

Ms Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian/American reporter for Al Jazeera’s Arabic service, was shot in the head on May 11 during an Israeli
military raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses and Palestinian officials have said she was hit by Israeli fire. Israel says she was shot during a battle between its soldiers and Palestinian militants. It says that only a ballistic analysis of the bullet – which is held by the Palestinian Authority – and the soldiers’ guns can determine who fired the fatal shot.

Palestinian Attorney General Akram Al Khateeb
Mr Al Khateeb, rear centre left, claimed that Ms Abu Akleh was shot ‘directly and deliberately’ as she tried to escape (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Mr Al Khateeb said his investigation had determined there were no militants in the area and claimed the army saw Ms Abu Akleh and other journalists and knew they were journalists. The group were all wearing protective vests and helmets at the time.

He claimed that Ms Abu Akleh was shot “directly and deliberately” as she tried to escape.

He repeated the Palestinian position that the bullet would not be handed over to the Israelis for study. He said they had decided not to even show images of the bullet “to deprive them of a new lie”.

An AP reconstruction of events has lent support to witnesses who say she was shot by Israeli troops, even though she was wearing a helmet and vest that clearly identified her as media. But the reconstruction said it was impossible to reach a conclusive finding without further forensic analysis.

