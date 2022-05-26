Trump ordered to testify in New York civil investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trump ordered to testify in New York civil investigation

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 4:48 pm
Former US president Donald Trump could still appeal the ruling (Joe Maiorana/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in a New York state civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court has ruled.

A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court upheld Manhattan judge Arthur Engoron’s February 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Mr Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in attorney general Letitia James’s investigation.

Mr Trump had appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling. His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

“The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination,” the four-judge panel wrote, citing the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The Trumps could still appeal the ruling to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

Ms James, a Democrat, has said her investigation has uncovered evidence Mr Trump’s company, the Trump Organisation, used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

This latest ruling could mean a tough decision for Mr Trump about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Anything Mr Trump says in a civil deposition could be used against him in the criminal investigation being overseen by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

At a hearing prior to Judge Engoron’s February 17 ruling, Mr Trump’s lawyers argued that having him sit for a civil deposition was an improper attempt to get around a state law barring prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury without giving them immunity.

A lawyer for the attorney general’s office told Judge Engoron that it was not unusual to have civil and criminal investigations proceeding at the same time, and Judge Engoron rejected a request from lawyers for the Trumps to pause the civil investigation until the criminal matter was over.

Last summer, spurred by evidence uncovered in Ms James’s civil investigation, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the Trump Organisation and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud, alleging he collected more than 1.7 million US dollars (£1.4 million) in off-the-books compensation.

Mr Weisselberg and the company have pleaded not guilty.

