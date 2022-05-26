Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate returns to Paris planning to conquer the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate returns to Paris planning to conquer the world

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 5:01 pm
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is relishing a return to his home city of Paris for the Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is relishing a return to his home city of Paris for the Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)

Ibrahima Konate left Paris as a 14-year-old with a dream of just being a professional footballer but he returns to his home city for the Champions League final aiming to become the best defender in the world.

The Frenchman grew up in the city’s 11th arrondissement within five miles of the Stade de France, where Saturday’s showpiece against Real Madrid takes place.

He played street football in the cages interspersed among the flats and apartment buildings but did not actually get to the national stadium until he had left for Sochaux as a 14-year-old and returned to watch the club’s under-18s win the Coupe Gambadella in 2015.

Ibrahima Konate in action for France Under-21s
Ibrahima Konate made a name for himself at RB Leipzig and with France Under-21s (Nick Potts/PA)

Now he goes back looking to help Liverpool win a second Champions League in four years and seventh European Cup in their history – a far cry from his humble beginnings.

“My dream at that time was simply to be a professional football player. Just a pro football player,” he said.

“Of course, when I was 14 I didn’t have in my head the idea of being in a top club – if someone had asked me then, ‘at what age will you be when you could maybe be playing for Liverpool?’ I’d have said 28, 29.

“At that time, the dream was to be playing pro. I couldn’t think beyond that.

“The dream or goal now? To be, one day, the best central defender in the world. And to win all the titles going. Every one.”

To achieve his personal ambition he will have to take over the mantel from team-mate Virgil Van Dijk, generally regarded as currently the best in his position.

Playing alongside the Holland captain has been an important learning experience for the Frenchman, who turned 23 on Wednesday, since his £36million arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer.

But his grounding on the streets of Paris was equally formative.

Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate
Konate will hope to line up against Virgil Van Dijk in Saturday’s final (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I played in the cages. I think that, like most young Parisians, we couldn’t get to see football in proper stadiums, we didn’t have the money and we didn’t play on (proper) pitches, because we didn’t have those opportunities.

“But we found ways to play football whenever and wherever we could – even with paper. I remember at school we used Sellotape and paper to make footballs to play with.

“We really didn’t need much to be happy, we were happy playing in the streets.

“If it was a ball made out of foam or leather or plastic it would keep us busy all day.

“We’d play in the street, those cages, me and my brothers, and that’s why, I think, we have these talents.

“Everyone knows that Paris is a ‘fish pond’ with a lot of talent. Today, I’ve been lucky enough to reach this level but it’s not the end in itself – I’ve still got a lot of aims and goals behind all that to reach.”

Konate is competing with Joel Matip to be Van Dijk’s partner for the final, having started six of the last seven Champions League matches.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has to decide whether to match Matip’s experience with that of Real’s – who will have the evergreen but in-form Karim Benzema up front – or the youthful energy of Konate.

