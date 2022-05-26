LaLiga chief Javier Tebas accused of ‘disrespectfully smearing’ Kylian Mbappe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LaLiga chief Javier Tebas accused of ‘disrespectfully smearing’ Kylian Mbappe

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 5:53 pm
The chairman of the French league says Kylian Mbappe has been smeared by LaLiga president Javier Tebas (Tim Goode/PA)
The president of LaLiga has been accused of "disrespectfully smearing" Kylian Mbappe after the France striker signed a new contract with Paris St Germain at the weekend.

The president of LaLiga has been accused of “disrespectfully smearing” Kylian Mbappe after the France striker signed a new contract with Paris St Germain at the weekend.

The head of the Spanish league Javier Tebas said it was “scandalous” and “an insult to football” that Mbappe had extended his contract with PSG.

He said LaLiga had issued a complaint to UEFA over the deal and claimed it threatened the economic sustainability of European football, highlighting PSG’s losses while indicating that Real Madrid, who were also interested in signing Mbappe, “could accept the arrival of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised”.

The chairman of France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), Vincent Labrune, wrote a scathing letter back to Tebas on Wednesday, which has been seen by the PA news agency.

“We want to express in the strongest possible terms our disapproval, and also our incomprehension, of your latest attacks against Ligue 1 and one of our clubs,” the letter began.

“We are all the more shocked that you are making these attacks given your capacity as President of the European Leagues, which is supposed to represent all leagues of Europe including Ligue 1, and a UEFA executive committee member (whose role is to promote the collective interests of European football).”

LaLiga president Javier Tebas said his organisation had complained to UEFA over the renewal of Mbappe's contract with PSG
LaLiga president Javier Tebas said his organisation had complained to UEFA over the renewal of Mbappe’s contract with PSG (Handout from The Playbook/PA Media)

Tebas, who is not the European Leagues president but is a member of its management board, had previously made disparaging remarks about Ligue 1 being a “league of legends” after Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos swapped Spain for Paris, and Labrune added: “Now your disrespectful smears seem to be directed towards Kylian Mbappe, who is widely acknowledged to be one of the world’s greatest players and who simply didn’t join your league, by choice, despite having received a similar offer.”

On Tebas’ point about financial sustainability, Labrune hit back at Spain’s big two Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“Real Madrid currently has two of the highest paid players in world football sat on their bench,” he said.

“Barcelona is reported to have a debt level of 1.5billion euros, and this is despite the European Court of Justice finding that Real Madrid and Barcelona benefitted from illegal state aid.”

