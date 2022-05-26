Rhys McClenaghan denied chance to defend Commonwealth Games title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rhys McClenaghan denied chance to defend Commonwealth Games title

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 6:35 pm
Rhys McClenaghan has been barred from defending his Commonwealth Games gold medal (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rhys McClenaghan has been barred from defending his gymnastics title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in a shock ruling by the sport’s international ruling body.

The 22-year-old and two Northern Ireland team-mates have been told they are ineligible to compete in the event later this year because they routinely represent Ireland in worldwide Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) competitions.

McClenaghan, who pipped Max Whitlock to pommel gold on the Gold Coast four years ago, said on social media: “Earlier today I was informed that the [FIG] will not be allowing myself and my team mates to compete at the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland.

“I was born in Northern Ireland, my residence is in Northern Ireland and I represented and won Gold for Northern Ireland in the last Commonwealth Games.

“I feel that FIG do not understand the gravity of the Belfast Agreement and the unique situation pertaining to Northern Ireland.

“Every other sport understand the eligibility of Northern Irish athletes in accordance with Commonwealth Games.

“I would like to ask the FIG to reconsider their decision and allow us to compete at the Commonwealth Games.”

Gymnasts have represented Northern Ireland at every Commonwealth Games going back to Auckland in 1990. Gymnasts from other UK nations are unaffected because they hold Great Britain licences.

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland issued a strongly-worded statement, accusing the FIG of having “completely disregarded” the Good Friday Agreement. PA Media understands the organisation is considering legal recourse to overturn the ruling.

“Historically, TeamNI at all Commonwealth Games has included athletes across a range of sports who have chosen to represent either IRL or GBR at European Championships, World Championships and Olympic Games,” read the statement.

“We even have athletes within the same sport who have chosen different international performance pathways.

“This has always been respected and adds to the inclusive nature of TeamNI at Commonwealth Games.

“The FIG appear to have completely disregarded the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the unique situation pertaining to Northern Ireland. They are out of step with all of our other member sports.”

With Whitlock electing to miss Birmingham, McClenaghan would have been overwhelming favourite to defend his pommel title. Fellow Northern Ireland athletes Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer have also qualified for the Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation indicated that it had done everything in its powers to convince the FIG to change its decision, which is understood to be the first time such an issue has arisen.

A CGF spokesman said: “We fully appreciate the complex and sensitive nature of this matter and have done everything we can to find a solution, including facilitating urgent consideration by the FIG Executive Committee.

“As an athlete-centred organisation, we share the disappointment of the affected athletes and gymnastics fans and are in discussions with Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland regarding the immediate implications and appropriate next steps.”

The FIG was not immediately available for comment.

