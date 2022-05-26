Sadio Mane promises ‘special’ answer to Liverpool future question after CL final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Sadio Mane promises ‘special’ answer to Liverpool future question after CL final

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 11:31 pm
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he will not reveal a “special” answer regarding his future at the club until after the Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he will not reveal a “special” answer regarding his future at the club until after the Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has promised a “special” answer regarding his future but wants his football to do the talking in the Champions League final first.

On Saturday the Senegal international, already an Africa Cup of Nations, Carabao Cup and FA Cup winner, goes in search of his fourth major trophy this season.

It would cap a remarkable campaign for the 30-year-old but arguably the next 12 months could be just as important as his contract enters its final year.

Like fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – who turn 30 and 31 in June and October respectively – plus midfielder Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, speculation has started to grow about Mane’s future.

He has already been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who look like losing striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, but ahead of the meeting with Real Madrid in Paris, Mane would not be drawn on his future.

“Honestly I think the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game, that is the answer I must give before the final,” he said.

“But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special. I will give you all you want to hear then.

“I love what I am doing and I sacrifice myself all the time; I am working hard every single day on the pitch and in the gym and I get better and better, that’s the most important. I am trying my best to help the team.”

His words suggest there could be a positive outcome in the offing but asked what would happen should Real, who as an overseas club can start negotiating from January, come calling, Mane added: “Ha, good question, but what I want to say now is I am fully focused on the Champions League and winning it, which is far more important for me and the Liverpool fans.

“I will do everything absolutely possible to win the game for Liverpool.”

Gareth Bale celebrates
Liverpool have unfinished business where Real Madrid are concerned (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mane, like Salah, has unfinished business in a final with Real. Unlike his fellow forward, who was forced off injured in the first half of their 3-1 defeat with the score still goalless, Mane played 90 minutes and scored the equaliser before Gareth Bale struck twice.

But also unlike his team-mate, Mane has no thoughts of revenge.

“No, I think it is not any revenge for myself. It is not even in my mind to take revenge to be honest,” he said.

“I think Mo is just talking about what Mo thinks. In the four years a lot has changed in how we play the game, our experience – we have more experience and quality in the team.

“I think we all forgot about what happened in 2018; for sure Real Madrid were the better team and deserved to win the game. But it is going to be a different game.”

A decent individual performance in the final would elevate Mane’s chances winning the Ballon d’Or, having already been so influential in Senegal’s success earlier this year.

Mane is hoping to be only the second African after George Weah to win the accolade, although Salah will also provide competition for him.

George Weah
Sadio Mane hopes to emulate Liberia star George Weah (Tom Hevezi/PA)

“It’s true. If you guys say it, what can I say myself? Which is sad,” said Mane on the lack of African winners.

“This cup, the Africa Cup of Nations is one of the biggest for myself, it is the biggest trophy I have won in my life, and for an African player not to have won the Ballon d’Or since George Weah it is sad for sure.

“Winning the Champions League is special. I have a chance to play it again and we will do everything we can to win it and then we will see what happens, with the Ballon d’Or.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal