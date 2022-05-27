K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 5:38 am
BTS will reveal their gradual journey to becoming K-pop superstars through a new Apple Music weekly limited series (Ahn Young-joon/AP, File)
BTS will reveal their gradual journey to becoming K-pop superstars through a new Apple Music weekly limited series (Ahn Young-joon/AP, File)

BTS will reveal their gradual journey to becoming K-pop superstars through a new Apple Music weekly limited series.

The streaming service announced on Thursday that BTS will launch their new show BTS Radio: Past & Present on Apple Music 1.

The three-episode limited series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new album Proof, which arrives on June 10.

The inaugural episode will air on Saturday at 1pm GMT.

Biden BTS
The three-episode limited series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new album Proof, which arrives on June 10 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Grammy Award-nominated band will take listeners on their quest to stardom while sharing stories and songs that helped shaped them. The group is known for hit songs such as Dynamite and Butter.

“We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world,” said RM of the seven-member boy band — which also includes J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin.

“Every episode is dedicated to you,” RM added. “And we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.”

In the first episode, BTS explains the beginning of the group with songs that inspired their sound and style. The second episode — which airs on June 3 — has the band pick some of the BTS ARMY’s favourite songs.

BTS shows how the group ultimately achieved fame as global music sensations in the final episode on June 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal