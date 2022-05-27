Luis Diaz in dreamland as he targets Champions League glory with Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Luis Diaz in dreamland as he targets Champions League glory with Liverpool

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 9:01 am
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz has his sights set on Champions League glory (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz has his sights set on Champions League glory (Adam Davy/PA)

Luis Diaz feels he is living a dream as he aims to cap an outstanding first season at Liverpool by winning the Champions League.

The exciting Colombia forward has been a revelation since joining the Reds from Porto in January.

His arrival gave Jurgen Klopp’s attack a timely injection of energy and then helped them maintain momentum as they chased what would have been an extraordinary quadruple.

They fell just short in their quest to add the Premier League title to the two domestic cups already won, but they can make instant amends in Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

“Always I have dreamed of winning the Champions League,” said Diaz.

“Even more so (to be playing) against a team like Real Madrid, for me I am living a great dream.

“I want to take advantage of these moments and be happy.”

Diaz's arrival provided Liverpool with momentum that carried them to success in both domestic cups
Luis Diaz’s arrival provided Liverpool with momentum that carried them to success in both domestic cups (Adam Davy/PA)

Diaz, 25, has certainly hit the ground running at Anfield and immediately established himself as a key component of their feared attack.

That is no mean feat with manager Klopp’s other options including Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, but Diaz is modest about his own contribution.

“I don’t believe so,” he said, when asked if he is the team’s most in-form player. “I think every one of us is in very good shape to compete at a high level, not only me.

“Everyone in the squad is in good form. I know if I am given the opportunity I will go out there to take advantage like always.”

Liverpool are hoping to avenge their loss to Real in the 2018 final
Liverpool are hoping to avenge their loss to Real in the 2018 final (Nick Potts/PA)

Real beat Liverpool when the two sides met in the 2018 final but, after their exhilarating title race with Manchester City in which both clubs hit remarkable standards of consistency, the Reds are considered favourites this time.

Diaz, however, insists that is not how anyone at Anfield is viewing the game as they head to Paris for the clash at the Stade de France.

“There are no favourites (considered) here,” he said. “We know that a final is contested minute by minute.

“We are going to give 100 per cent. We know what we have to do.

“Clearly, we know what Real Madrid have – what a great team they are, the experience they have – but we also have a great squad and our great game and we are going to counteract what they do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal