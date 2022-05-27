Key talking points ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League final with Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Key talking points ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League final with Real Madrid

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 4:21 pm
Real Madrid won the last contest between Saturday’s two finalists (Peter Byrne/PA)
Real Madrid won the last contest between Saturday’s two finalists (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool and Real Madrid go toe-to-toe as Paris hosts a mouth-watering Champions League final on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the Stade de France showdown, the PA news agency picks out some of the key talking points.

Real payback

Mohamed Salah has spoken of taking revenge against Madrid after his final against them in 2018 was ended by a shoulder injury following a Sergio Ramos challenge in the opening half-hour. Salah scored against Real when the two teams met again last season in a 3-1 defeat in Spain but they exited the competition at the quarter-final stage after a goalless draw at home. But Salah is not alone in his mission as there are at least five other players expected to start who all suffered heartbreak in Kiev after Gareth Bale’s double-strike. Sadio Mane scored an equaliser that night and is the man in form with nine goals in his last 13 appearances.

Will Ancelotti make history?

Carlo Ancelotti (bottom) during Real Madrid training
Carlo Ancelotti (bottom ) is the first coach to lead a side into five Champions League finals (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Few could have foreseen Carlo Ancelotti managing another Champions League final when he oversaw Everton’s 10th-placed finish in the Premier League this time last year. But the well-travelled Italian has impressed back at the Bernabeu and is hoping to halt Liverpool’s Champions League quest after masterminding Real Madrid’s LaLiga triumph. A two-time winner as a player, he is the first coach to lead a side into five Champions League finals. The 62-year-old is seeking a record-breaking fourth European Cup triumph as manager – a run which includes AC Milan’s 2007 triumph against Liverpool. Given that came two years after his side’s remarkable collapse against the Reds in Istanbul, there is little chance of complacency slipping in.

Liverpool’s centre-back conundrum

Joel Matip (left), Kostas Tsimikas and Virgil Van Dijk (right) during training
Joel Matip (left) could get the nod at the back with Virgil Van Dijk (right) (Peter Byrne/PA)

Summer signing Ibrahima Konate has started six of Liverpool’s last seven Champions League matches, highlighting the level of trust manager Jurgen Klopp has on a player who only turned 23 on Wednesday. However, the more experienced Joel Matip has been the preferred partner of Virgil Van Dijk this season and, with pace not as an important factor up against Karim Benzema, the 30-year-old could well get the nod.

Can brilliant Benzema be stopped?

The 34-year-old striker is in the form of his life. This year’s Champions League top scorer, having plundered 15 goals, Benzema has been the catalyst to the European giants’ dramatic run to the final. Benzema’s hat-trick stopped Paris St Germain’s attempts to reach a hometown final at the round-of-16 stage, before hitting another treble in Madrid’s first-leg triumph against Chelsea. Benzema’s stoppage-time goal ended the Blues’ comeback hopes and set-up a semi-final against Manchester City, where he would score three of Madrid’s six goals in a jaw-dropping turnaround. The France international will be desperate to perform more heroics in Paris.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal