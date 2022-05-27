England’s Matt Wallace moves into contention at halfway stage of Dutch Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s Matt Wallace moves into contention at halfway stage of Dutch Open

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 6:55 pm
England’s Matt Wallace lies two shots off the halfway lead in the Dutch Open (David Davies/PA)
England's Matt Wallace lies two shots off the halfway lead in the Dutch Open (David Davies/PA)

England’s Matt Wallace credited the power of positive thinking as he moved into contention for a first victory since 2018 in the Dutch Open.

A second round of 67 at Bernardus Golf gave Wallace a halfway total of eight under par and left him two shots behind Portugal’s Ricardo Gouveia, whose 66 late in the day saw him take a one-shot lead over China’s Li Haotong.

Wallace came into the week having missed the cut in eight of his last nine starts and without a win since making an impressive – if ultimately unsuccessful – case for a Ryder Cup wild card in 2018 with three victories in 15 events.

The last of those came in front of Europe captain Thomas Bjorn in the final qualifying event, Wallace carding five birdies in his last six holes to get into a four-man play-off and then also making birdie on both extra holes to secure the win.

“I have had a really good mental attitude this week,” Wallace said after a round containing six birdies and one bogey. “It is all about executing the shot for me, the swing, seeing it and executing it, and crack on from there.

“(It’s about) positivity, not talking bad about myself or a shot; putting more energy into the good shots rather than the bad shots, so if I hit a bad shot you are allowed to let that frustration out but then don’t give it any energy or any thought.

“You know, fist pump the good stuff and talk about the good stuff rather than the bad stuff. We expect ourselves to hit good shots and you don’t say anything sometimes, but actually when you hit a good shot, you should give yourself credit, fist bump, talk with your caddie and say ‘good shot’.”

Matt Wallace
England’s Matt Wallace is seeking a first win since 2018 in the Dutch Open (Richard Sellers/PA)

Li had earlier climbed 70 places on the leaderboard thanks to a superb 63 which included an eagle and eight birdies and a front nine – the back nine of the course – of just 29 shots.

“Obviously I had a hot start and my putting was very hot,” Li said. “I holed a lot of long putts and the game has been slowly coming back.

“With this course, if you are off a little bit, it’s so easy to have a bogey, so today I put every ball in safer places and created a lot of birdie chances from there.

“I need to be myself and stay calm, and hopefully I can shoot another couple of rounds like this.”

