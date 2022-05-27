Governor says he was ‘misled’ about response to shooting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Texas governor Greg Abbott said Friday that he was “misled” about the police response to the shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde and that he is “livid”.

The governor told a news conference that in his earlier statements he was repeating what he had been told.

“The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he said.

Mr Abbott said exactly what happened needs to be “thoroughly, exhaustively” investigated.