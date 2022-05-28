Judge in US gives initial OK to a billion-dollar deal in Florida condo collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge in US gives initial OK to a billion-dollar deal in Florida condo collapse

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 5:53 pm
Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers in Florida (Lynne Sladky/AP)
A Florida judge has given initial approval to a settlement of more than 1 billion dollars (£791 million) to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront complex in which 98 people died.

The quick settlement of the unprecedented collapse of the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building in the early hours of June 24 2021 could potentially avoid years of court battles.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, who is overseeing the lawsuits filed after the collapse, said during a hearing held remotely it was the best possible outcome given the loss of life and property in the disaster.

“It is a great result,” Mr Hanzman said before giving preliminary approval to the agreement. “This was a very contested deal.”

Rachel Furst, representing victim families, said the agreement also means defendants — insurance companies, developers, the city of Surfside and others — will have “complete peace” that they will not be sued again.

“This was heavily negotiated,” Ms Furst said. “We believe this is an outstanding settlement.”

Building Collapse-Florida
Search and rescue personnel working at the Champlain Towers South building in Florida (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Families of victims will have to file claims, as the money will not be split evenly. The aim is to begin distributing money by September.

The money comes from several sources, including insurance companies, engineering companies and a luxury condominium that had recently been built next door.

None of the parties are admitting wrongdoing.

Only three survivors were found despite around-the-clock efforts by rescuers who dug through a 40-foot high pile of rubble for two weeks.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is investigating the cause of the collapse. Champlain South had a long history of maintenance problems and questions have been raised about the quality of its original construction and inspections in the early 1980s.

