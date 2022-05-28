Ruben Ostlund awarded second Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund has been awarded the Palme d’Or on the final day of the Cannes Film Festival for Triangle Of Sadness.

It is the second time Ostlund, 48, has received the prestigious prize after The Square won in 2017.

The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded at the festival and was introduced in 1955 by the festival’s organising committee.

Ostlund was announced as the winner during the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

He previously directed black comedy Force Majeure, which was released in 2014 to critical acclaim.

French actor Vincent Lindon led the festival’s jury, with other members including Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Lady Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

A total of 21 films were up for the award, including Crimes Of The Future, directed by David Cronenberg, and Armageddon Time from James Gray.

Last year the award was given to French horror film Titane.

Best screenplay for 2022 was awarded to Boy From Heaven, directed by Tarik Saleh, while Zar Amir Ebrahimi was named best actress for her role in Holy Spider, and Song Kang-ho took home the best actor award for Broker.

Park Chan-wook received the best director award for Decision To Leave.

Highlights from this year’s festival included the return of Tom Cruise for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick – the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.

Cruise, 59, graced the red carpet in Cannes for the second time in his career, 30 years after his first appearance in 1992.

The festival presented the Hollywood star with an “exceptional tribute” for his lifetime achievements.

Earlier in the festival Cruise was recognised for his work in Top Gun as well as his roles in a host of classic films including Rain Man, Vanilla Sky, Jerry Maguire, The Last Samurai and his action blockbuster series Mission: Impossible.

The 75th edition was not free from controversy, after a woman stormed into premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing on May 20.

The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag.

Ruben Ostlund on the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

As she yelled “Don’t rape us!” security guards quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet.

During the the premiere of Butterfly Vision, which follows a female Ukrainian soldier returning home after being held by Russian captors, protesters also spoke out against the Russian invasion.

A group which contained the Ukrainian filmmakers behind Butterfly Vision held up a banner which read: “Russians kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive or disturbing to talk about this genocide?”

The festival also hosted the premiere of Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s highly anticipated biopic following the King’s rise to fame during the 1950s.

Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla walked the red carpet alongside Austin Butler, who plays the title role, and Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’s enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Early on Saturday evening, the short film Palme d’Or was awarded to The Water Murmurs, directed Jianying Chen.

The French film festival returned to its normal schedule this year after Covid-19 led to it being cancelled in 2020 and rescheduled for July in 2021.