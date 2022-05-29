Novak Djokovic quietens hostile French Open crowd during Diego Schwartzman win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Novak Djokovic quietens hostile French Open crowd during Diego Schwartzman win

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 7:59 pm
Novak Djokovic (pictured) beat Diego Schwartzman at Roland Garros (Christophe Ena/AP)
Novak Djokovic (pictured) beat Diego Schwartzman at Roland Garros (Christophe Ena/AP)

Novak Djokovic was booed as he walked on to court and cupped his ear at a strangely-hostile crowd during his three-set win over Diego Schwartzman at the French Open.

Argentinian Schwartzman was clearly being backed by a large South American and Spanish contingent on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

But the jeering of the world number one and defending champion seemed excessive and even prompted Eurosport’s Alex Corretja to say: “I don’t like that.

“It’s Novak Djokovic. He has given us so much.”

But Djokovic gave the perfect response with a 6-1 6-3 6-3 demolition of the 15th seed to book his place in the quarter-finals.

The Serbian has yet to drop a set in the tournament as he bids for a record-equalling 21st grand slam title.

“I have a lot of respect for him. He’s a good person off the court,” said Djokovic who is still to drop a set so far this week.

“I’ve made a good start – but I have a lot of work to do.”

France Tennis French Open
Rafael Nadal came through in five sets (Thibault Camus/AP)

That work will begin with the hotly-anticipated quarter-final showdown with his great rival Rafael Nadal, who came through a marathon five-setter against Felix Augur-Aliassime.

The Spaniard, looking for title number 14 on the red dirt of Paris, attended the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

It looked for a while that Nadal may have celebrated Real Madrid’s victory over Liverpool a little too much, as he was broken twice on his way to losing the first set.

Nadal’s uncle Toni, who will have had mixed feelings as he coaches the Canadian ninth seed, was watching on from a position of neutrality in the presidential box as his nephew hauled himself into a 2-1 lead.

But when Auger-Aliassime took Nadal into a fifth set for only the third time at Roland Garros, it was all too much for Nadal senior to bear and he left.

He missed a cracker of a decider, Nadal pouncing in the eighth game and then serving out despite some heroic defending from his young opponent.

“He’s a great player without a doubt, one of the best in the world,” said Nadal after his 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 win.

“He’s very young with a lot of power and great mobility. I had a very tough opponent today.”

France Tennis French Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime took Nadal all the way (Christophe Ena/AP)

Another sub-plot will be whether Roland Garros chiefs put the blockbuster last-eight encounter on as the showpiece night match, given that it would therefore not be on free-to-air television in France.

The players will also have their say, and Nadal has already stated he does not like playing at night, while Djokovic smiled: “All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests.” The first battle will need to be won before a ball is even struck.

Third seed Alexander Zverev won his fourth-round match against Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6 7-5 6-3.

