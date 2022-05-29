Sadio Mane only allowed to go for over £25m if replacement lined up – Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sadio Mane only allowed to go for over £25m if replacement lined up – Liverpool

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 4:19 pm
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool are adamant Sadio Mane will only be allowed to leave for a fee in excess of £25million providing they have a suitable replacement lined up after the forward was heavily linked with Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions, who themselves look likely to lose striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, have yet to even make contact with the Reds about any potential deal.

But the day after their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, reports have suggested the Senegal international wants to move to Germany before the end of his current contract, which has 12 months remaining.

The PA news agency understands the 30-year-old has also not yet made his intentions clear to the club he joined from Southampton for £30m six years ago.

But having allowed his contract to tick down to the final 12 months, the likelihood of signing a new one looks less likely, despite him scoring 23 goals this season.

Mane had hinted on Wednesday he would announce a “special” decision on his long-term plans after the Champions League final with Real Madrid but after the 1-0 defeat at the Stade de France, the forward did not make an appearance in front of the media.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the Bayern rumours at his pre-match press conference in Paris and his answer was rather non-committal.

“Wherever Sadio will play next year, he will be a big player,” said the Reds boss.

Mane is not the only contract issues Liverpool have to resolve this summer as fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – who make up the rest of his famed front three – are also entering their final 12 months.

