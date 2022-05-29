Lewis Hamilton: Weather ‘not a good enough reason’ to delay start of Monaco GP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton: Weather ‘not a good enough reason’ to delay start of Monaco GP

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 7:15 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 7:37 pm
Lewis Hamilton was frustrated with the handling of the start to the Monaco Grand Prix (Daniel Cole/AP)
Lewis Hamilton was frustrated with the handling of the start to the Monaco Grand Prix (Daniel Cole/AP)

Lewis Hamilton said the start to Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix should not have been delayed because of rain, declaring: “We are Formula One drivers”.

The sport’s most famous race was pushed back by nine minutes and then by an additional seven after a downpour.

Two laps followed behind the safety car before race director Eduardo Freitas, officiating just his second F1 event, suspended the grand prix.

A power outage then knocked out the starting lights, leading to a further 45-minute hold-up, with the seventh round of the campaign eventually starting – albeit behind the safety car – one hour and five minutes later than advertised.

In a statement, F1’s ruling body, the FIA, said: “Race control was monitoring a severe downpour that was rapidly approaching the circuit, and as it arrived during the start procedure, the safety car start and its associated procedures were implemented.

“This was done for safety reasons in consideration that there has been no wet running this weekend.”

Hamilton, who started eighth and finished eighth, said: “You think they didn’t do a good job? I was not saying it was a mistake – I don’t know the reason for them not sending us out at the get-go – but we are Formula One drivers so (the weather) is not a good enough reason.

“That is what I was saying. I was like ‘let’s go’ when it was just drizzling a little bit at the beginning.

“We will talk about it in the drivers’ briefing but we should have started the race.”

Freitas, who is sharing the F1 race director duties with Niels Wittich following Michael Masi’s dismissal, also governs the World Endurance Championship.

Mick Schumacher walks away safely after a spectacular crash
Mick Schumacher walks away safely after a spectacular crash (Christian Bruna/AP)

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen said: “If the conditions are OK, we should start.”

He added sarcastically: “Maybe give us a crash course in wet-weather driving. We can go and take classes.

“This is Formula One. It is not WEC.”

Portuguese Freitas also took eight minutes to red-flag the race for a second time following Mick Schumacher’s heavy crash at the Swimming Pool chicane. Schumacher’s split-in-two Haas needed to be removed while the barriers had to be repaired – and with a three-hour time limit, only 64 of the allocated 78 laps were completed.

A rolling restart, rather than a standing one, followed amid fears the starting lights were still not in working order following the earlier outage. There were also concerns that some drivers would lose out if they started off the racing line and on the damp side of the track.

Hamilton added: “We could have done two standing starts. (The stewards) are doing their thing, and I am focused on getting our car through the tough period we are in right now.”

Hamilton finished 50 seconds behind winner Sergio Perez, spending the second half of the race stuck behind Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. He is 75 points – the equivalent of three victories – behind championship leader Max Verstappen.

The 37-year-old concluded: “I am praying that the car doesn’t feel like it does here at the next race in Azerbaijan because it was the worse that it felt so far with the bumps, and I am looking forward to that going.

“My teeth and jaw was moving the whole time and I am done with the shaking.”

