News World

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 5:03 am
Mick Schumacher’s Haas car breaks in half after a crash in the Monaco Grand Prix (Christian Bruna/AP)
Mick Schumacher’s Haas car breaks in half after a crash in the Monaco Grand Prix (Christian Bruna/AP)

A dramatic weekend of sporting action at home and abroad brought great joy and desperate disappointment as prizes were handed out and dreams shattered.

Liverpool’s bid for a seventh European crown ended in agony in Paris, while Nottingham Forest ensured they will face the Reds in next season’s Premier League after Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Huddersfield at Wembley.

Rugby’s two codes brought extreme joy for La Rochelle and Wigan but heartache for Leinster and Huddersfield – the town suffered a double dose of sporting misery – while Sergio Perez roared to victory in a Monaco Grand Prix notable for Mick Schumacher’s spectacular crash and Novak Djokovic prevailed at the French Open despite a hostile response from the stands.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Real Madrid’s Marcelo lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League against Liverpool
Real Madrid’s Marcelo lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League against Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker, left, consoles Virgil van Dijk after the final whistle at the Stade de France
Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker consoles Virgil van Dijk after the final whistle at the Stade de France (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool fans stuck outside the stadium show their match tickets
Liverpool fans stuck outside the stadium show their match tickets (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool paraded the FA and Carabao Cups on Sunday having returned from Paris without the Champions League trophy they hoped to add to them
Liverpool paraded the FA and Carabao Cups on Sunday having returned from Paris without the Champions League trophy they hoped to add to them (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nottingham Forest skipper Joe Worrall (centre) lifts the Sky Bet Championship play-off final trophy at Wembley
Nottingham Forest skipper Joe Worrall, centre, lifts the Sky Bet Championship play-off final trophy at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke with the League Two play-off final trophy after his side's 3-0 win over Mansfield at Wembley
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke, back from compassionate leave, with the League Two play-off final trophy after his side’s 3-0 win over Mansfield at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
Grimsby's Luke Waterfall celebrates his sides winning goal in a 5-4 Vanarama National League semi-final victory over Wrexham
Grimsby’s Luke Waterfall celebrates his side’s winning goal in a 5-4 Vanarama National League semi-final victory over Wrexham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
La Rochelle players celebrate with their fans after victory over Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup final at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille
La Rochelle players celebrate with their fans after victory over Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup final at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille (David Davies/PA)
Wigan's Liam Marshall scores the decisive try to see off Huddersfield in the Betfred Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Wigan’s Liam Marshall scores the decisive try to see off Huddersfield in the Betfred Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
Notts Outlaws’ Tom Moores, left, in action during the Vitality Blast T20 north group match against Worcestershire Rapids at Trent Bridge
Notts Outlaws’ Tom Moores in action during the Vitality Blast T20 north group match against Worcestershire Rapids at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Novak Djokovic at full stretch in his fourth-round clash with Diego Schwartzman at the French Open at Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic at full stretch in his fourth-round clash with Diego Schwartzman at the French Open at Roland Garros (Michel Euler/AP/PA)
Coco Gauff made it through to the quarter-finals at the French Open after victory over Elise Mertens
Coco Gauff made it through to the quarter-finals at the French Open after victory over Elise Mertens (Thibault Camus/AP/PA)
Haas driver Mick Schumacher walks away from his wrecked car after crashing during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Haas driver Mick Schumacher walks away from his wrecked car after crashing during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix (Christian Bruna/AP/PA)
Contact (right) ridden by jockey Ben Curtis on their way to winning the Betfred Double Delight Handicap at Haydock
Contact, right, ridden by jockey Ben Curtis on their way to winning the Betfred Double Delight Handicap at Haydock (Tim Goode/PA)
Sweden’s Khaddi Sagnia competes in the women’s long jump at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene
Sweden’s Khaddi Sagnia competes in the women’s long jump at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene (Amanda Loman/AP/PA)
Colombia’s Diego Alejandro Arboleda Ospina in the Men’s Elite race final on day one at the UCI BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow
Colombia’s Diego Alejandro Arboleda Ospina in the Men’s Elite race final on day one at the UCI BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

