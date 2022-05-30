Rangers and Frankfurt bid to improve ‘organisational’ standards in Europa League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Rangers and Frankfurt bid to improve ‘organisational’ standards in Europa League

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 11:33 am
Rangers fans encountered issues at the Europa League final (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt have joined forces to try to ensure there is no repeat of the “significant organisational issues” that marred the recent Europa League final between the two teams in Seville.

A shortage of food and water inside the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, as well as concerns surrounding policing and body searches, have been highlighted by supporters of both clubs since the showpiece match on Wednesday, May 18.

Officials from Rangers and Frankfurt liaised with Football Supporters Europe (FSE) last week to discuss the problems encountered at the ground and now plan to report back to UEFA and the Spanish authorities in an effort to ensure there is no repeat.

A statement from Rangers on Monday read: “Last Friday, representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt, Rangers FC and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) met to debrief and discuss several significant organisational issues during the recent UEFA Europa League final in Sevilla.

“These issues could easily have led to even more severe problems on the night and it was only thanks to the calmness and mutual respect of both sets of fans towards each other that there were not more severe injuries suffered.

“All three parties applaud the remarkable calmness of the two fan bases, given the situation they faced.

“Apart from the severe lack of food and – even more critically in the soaring temperatures – of water, there were several organisational problems around policing, body searches and beyond.

“Both clubs, as well as FSE, received a huge amount of complaints and witness statements from fans present in the stadium.

“All three parties will now work jointly to report back to UEFA and the local public authorities in Spain, and will make recommendations to ensure these problems can never occur again at a European final.

“Fans spend a lot of effort, time and money following their teams all over Europe and expect to be treated with respect and dignity while attending football games.

“This expectation was not met at all at the Europa League final in Sevilla.”

