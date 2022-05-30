Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artefacts including mummies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artefacts including mummies

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 12:35 pm
Painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500BC, are displayed at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 15 miles southwest of Cairo, Egypt, on Monday May 30 2022 (Amr Nabil/AP)
Painted coffins with well-preserved mummies inside, dating back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt around 500BC, are displayed at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 15 miles southwest of Cairo, Egypt, on Monday May 30 2022 (Amr Nabil/AP)

Egypt has displayed a trove of ancient artefacts dating back 2,500 years said to have been unearthed at the necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo.

The artefacts were showcased at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 15 miles south west of the Egyptian capital.

The finds include 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, as well as 150 bronze statues of ancient deities and bronze vessels used in rituals of Isis, the goddess of fertility in ancient Egyptian mythology, all from the Late Period, about 500BC, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri said.

The artefacts on display
The Saqqara site is part of a sprawling necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the Giza Pyramids and the smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh (Amr Nabil/AP)

A headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chief architect of Pharaoh Djoser, who ruled ancient Egypt between 2630BC and 2611BC, was also displayed.

The artefacts will be moved for a permanent exhibit at the new Grand Egyptian Museum, a major project still under construction near the Giza Pyramids, just outside Cairo.

The Saqqara site is part of a sprawling necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the Giza Pyramids and the smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh.

The ruins of Memphis were designated a Unesco World Heritage site in the 1970s.

A reporter films a headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chief architect of Pharaoh Djoser who oversaw the building of the step pyramid, during a press conference by Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities
A reporter films a headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chief architect of Pharaoh Djoser who oversaw the building of the step pyramid, during a press conference by Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (Amr Nabil/AP)

Egypt has been heavily promoting recent archaeological finds, hoping to attract more tourists to the country.

Its tourist sector, a major source of foreign currency, suffered from years of political turmoil and violence following the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The sector has recently started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, only to be hit again by the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Along with Russia, Ukraine is a major source of tourists visiting Egypt.

