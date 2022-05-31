Focus on Ukraine ahead of Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Focus on Ukraine ahead of Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 9:01 am
Ukraine celebrate at Hampden at Euro 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland face Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday night in a delayed World Cup play-off semi-final.

The winner will head to Cardiff for a final showdown with Wales on Sunday.

Here the PA news agency puts the focus on Ukraine.

Manager

Aged 64, the Kyiv-born Oleksandr Petrakov has been involved in coaching and management since his playing career – predominantly spent in his homeland – ended in the early 1990s.

After a decade of coaching Ukraine’s national team at various age-group levels, he replaced Andriy Shevchenko as head coach last August, initially on an interim basis, before being handed the reins permanently in November.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Petrakov and his wife refused to flee besieged Kyiv and he tried to sign up to Ukraine’s territorial defence forces, but his lack of military experience prevented this.

Players

Andriy Yarmolenko
West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko (John Walton/PA)

The majority of the squad are Ukraine-based and have been unable to play club football since the war began in February. They have been working together at a training camp in Slovenia to prepare for the Scotland game.

Of the overseas-based contingent, there are three representatives from the English Premier League in the shape of Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko, who has scored 44 goals in more than 100 appearances for his country.

Goalkeeper and captain Andriy Pyatov is the other centurion in the squad, while Benfica forward Roman Yaremchuk is one of the main Ukrainian dangermen.

Pedigree

Ukraine
England beat Ukraine at Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

Ukraine became a full member of FIFA and UEFA in 1992 and reached their first major tournament when they qualified for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, making it to the last 16.

They competed at their first European Championship in 2012 when they were joint hosts with Poland but suffered a group-stage exit. They also went out in the group stage of Euro 2016 and then missed out on World Cup 2018 qualification.

Their best major-tournament run came last summer when they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 before being knocked out by England.

Form

Given the exceptional circumstances, it is hard to read anything into Ukraine’s form.

As a result of the war in their homeland, they have been able to play only three fundraising friendlies against club sides in Germany, Italy and Croatia.

After losing 4-0 to England in the quarter-finals of the European Championship 11 months ago, they finished 2021 with a run of five draws and two wins, away to Finland and Bosnia-Herzegovina, under Petrakov.

