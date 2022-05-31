Jarrod Bowen: England call is everything you dream of growing up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jarrod Bowen: England call is everything you dream of growing up

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 3:17 pm
Jarrod Bowen is enjoying his time with England (Nick Potts/PA)
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has said it means “everything” to earn a first England call-up.

The 25-year-old scored 12 Premier League goals last season and was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

“It is everything,” he said. “It is everything you dream of when you’re growing up and to get the call, obviously it is an honour and a privilege.”

Bowen is joined in the England squad by Hammers captain Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

“I don’t see it as a distraction for Dec,” added Bowen.

“I have seen how good he is, at the Euros and this season he has gone onto another level. You want to play with the best players and I want to play with him at my club and with England as well.”

Bowen has been called up for the first time just months before Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the 2022 World Cup.

“Of course I have thought about it,” he added.

“For me it is not about just to come and go, it is my first camp. The Nations League is a great tournament as well and you want to be successful in every tournament.”

