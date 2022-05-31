Robert Lewandowski fully focused on Wales game – Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Lewandowski fully focused on Wales game – Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 4:45 pm
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski will start against Wales on Wednesday (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Robert Lewandowski’s full focus is on beating Wales despite his determination to leave Bayern Munich, according to Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz.

Lewandowski has one year left on his Bayern contract, but on Monday the striker described his situation there as “over” amid strong links of a summer switch to Barcelona.

Michniewicz confirmed the 33-year-old, who has scored 344 goals in 375 Bayern appearances, will start Poland’s Nations League opener against Wales in Wroclaw on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Allianz Arena
Robert Lewandowski has been at Bayern Munich eight years and scored 344 goals for the Bundesliga champions (Sven Hoppe via DPA)

He said: “Robert will be on the pitch from the very first minute.

“From the very beginning when I first met Robert in Munich to now I am not seeing any change in his behaviour.

“This medium noise, we will see what happens. But he has been busy in training and wanted to beat all the players in the small-sided games.”

Lewandowski has twice won the best FIFA Men’s Player Award during his eight-year Bayern career, and his pledge to quit the club has enraged the German giants.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn accused Lewandowski of showing a lack of respect to his employers, saying “appreciation is not a one-way street”.

On Lewandowski’s future, Michniewicz added: “He said he hopes this matter will end very quickly.

“If this is uncertain it will have impact on you. He says he wants to change club, Barcelona or any other I don’t know.

“I’m not concerned about it. I know Robert will take a good decision.

Soccer – UEFA Cup – Round Of 32 – Bayern Munich v Aberdeen – The Allianz Arena
Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, who is now the club’s chief executive, has criticised Robert Lewandowski’s public statement to quit the German giants (Gareth Copley/PA)

“He has a lot of advisers, he is an experienced player and an experienced man, and plays at the world level.”

World Cup-bound Poland are set to be without Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash at the Tarczynski Arena, as well as Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik and Charlotte’s former Derby winger Kamil Jozwiak.

Wales will rest frontline players Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen ahead of Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine, with boss Robert Page promising to field a much-changed line-up.

Michniewicz said: “I plan to use the 23 players to get the optimum out of the situation. We know Wales will make changes because they have a bigger match on Sunday.

“We had this game in March and we expect them to do this, that is normal.

“But they will still have a lot of physicality, good runners and advantages in the game.

“It doesn’t have significance because we analyse the team as a whole.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves and build our football. We have fantastic potential and the team is capable of doing it.”

