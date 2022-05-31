Jude Bellingham: Penalty trio treated as black rather than English after misses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Jude Bellingham: Penalty trio treated as black rather than English after misses

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 6:31 pm
Jude Bellingham often receives online racist abuse (Adam Davy/PA)
Jude Bellingham often receives online racist abuse (Adam Davy/PA)

Jude Bellingham was disturbed by the way Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were treated as “just black” rather than English once they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

An unforgettable summer came to an agonising end last July as the Three Lions’ bid to win the European Championship was settled on spot-kicks under the Wembley arch.

Rashford, Sancho and Saka missed the crucial penalties and were immediately subjected to sickening racist online abuse, which led to some individuals receiving custodial sentences.

Bellingham, 18, was an unused substitute for the final and felt some people’s true beliefs came to the fore after the England trio’s misses.

“The biggest take away from the whole experience for me was the contrast,” he told CNN. “I think you look at the run into the final, it felt like the country had united and it felt like we were heading on the same path.

“We had players, black players in the team, players of all different backgrounds from all different countries in the team.

“And then as soon as they missed the penalty, they’re not English, they’re just black.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Marcus Rashford missed his spot-kick in the Euro 2020 final (Nick Potts/PA)

“Anyone could miss a penalty. Anyone can make a mistake in their line of work. But it’s impossible to be criticised like that. It should never happen.

“They are human. Look at what Marcus has done with feeding the children. He’s bringing out books. He’s supporting people in that way.

“Jadon’s got pitches in London, I think, released some boots that a load of people from his area felt proud of. Bukayo similar. All top, top characters.

“And then you see them kind of brought down like that. It’s disgusting, but it’s hard to take, to be honest, as a team-mate. It’s really like…wow, because that could have been me.

Rangers v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Europa League – Playoff – Second Leg – Ibrox Stadium
Jude Bellingham often has racist messages in his Instagram inbox after a game (Jane Barlow/PA)

“What if it was me who missed the pen? And all of a sudden you’re English for seven games, you miss a pen and you’re nothing.”

Bellingham gets a racist message in his Instagram inbox after most games, saying the number depends on what he’s done during the match.

“I’m a footballer,” he added. “I turn up, I play football, I go home.

“I don’t think there’s a single job in the world where you deserve to be criticised with racism.

“But, you know, that’s the world we live in. And that’s why we’ve got to do more. That’s why the people in power have got to do more.”

