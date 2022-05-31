BTS deliver remarks on Asian hate crime at White House briefing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

BTS deliver remarks on Asian hate crime at White House briefing

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 8:35 pm
BTS deliver opening remarks on Asian hate crime at White House briefing (Evan Vucci/AP)
BTS deliver opening remarks on Asian hate crime at White House briefing (Evan Vucci/AP)

Korean pop sensations BTS said it was “not wrong to be different” as they delivered opening remarks at a White House press briefing.

The music megastars joined press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and each gave short statements in their native Korean, assisted by an interpreter.

The seven-member boy band — who go by the names J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin, RM and Jimin – earlier met with US President Joe Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation and to address hate crime against Asian people, the White House said.

Biden BTS
The music megastars joined Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and each gave short statements in their native Korean, assisted by an interpreter (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Thursday was also the last day of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) heritage month.

During the press briefing, Jimin said: “We were devastated by the recent surge in hate crimes, including Asian-American hate crimes.

“To put a stop to this and support the cause we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

Biden BTS
The band met Joe Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation (Evan Vucci/AP)

His colleague Suga said: “It is not wrong to be different, I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

V said: “Everyone has their own history. We hope that today is one step closer to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person.”

The Grammy-winning K-pop group also thanked their legions of fans, known as “the army”, for their continuing support and praised their diversity.

Biden BTS
The Grammy-winning group also thanked their legions of fans (Evan Vucci/AP)

J-Hope said: “We are here once again thanks to our army, our fans worldwide, who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages.

“We are truly and always grateful.”

Jungkook added: “We are still surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending language and cultural barriers.

“We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things.”

President Biden has previously been outspoken about his commitment to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, and last year signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into US law.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal