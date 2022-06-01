Rory McIlroy taking US PGA positives into Memorial Open in Ohio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy taking US PGA positives into Memorial Open in Ohio

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 4:13 pm
Rory McIlroy competes in Ohio this weekend (Brian Lawless/PA)
Rory McIlroy insists he can still build on his US PGA failure in Ohio this weekend.

The 33-year-old is preparing for the Memorial Open which starts on Thursday.

McIlroy faded from a first round lead to finish eighth on two under par at the US PGA last month as his eight-year major drought continued.

He will play at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, this week and knows there are still positives to be taken.

“It feels good. I feel like everything is going in the right direction. You know, I feel like Southern Hills was a missed opportunity but I have to take the positives from it,” he told a press conference in Ohio.

“I did some really good stuff that week. It’s just a matter of trying to build on that.

“I’m embarking on a four-week stretch here. So I’m going to playing a lot of golf coming up and I feel like my game is in good shape. So I’m excited for this run and excited to give myself a few more chances to hopefully win golf tournaments.

“I think like Muirfield and I have had a bit of a complicated relationship.

“It seemed to fit me quite well earlier in my career and then the last few years, I’ve sort of maybe struggled with the strategy of how to play it.

“Yeah, it’s great to be back at Memorial. I think it’s one of the guys’ favourite events on Tour. I think everyone looks forward to it, it’s great to be here.

“These big player-hosted Invitationals are a pretty big deal.”

Patrick Cantlay won last year’s event as he benefitted from Jon Rahm’s dramatic late exit.

Rahm was leading by six after 54 holes before being told on the 18th green after his third round he had tested positive for Covid and had to withdraw. He recovered to win the US Open 15 days later.

