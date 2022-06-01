West promises Ukraine more arms to fend off Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

West promises Ukraine more arms to fend off Russia

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 4:26 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 6:08 pm
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

The US and Germany pledged to send Ukraine some of the most advanced weapons yet as Russian forces waging a grinding offensive in the east closed in on capturing a key city.

Germany said on Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, and the US planned to unveil a new weapons package later in the day that includes high-tech, medium-range rocket systems.

The US is trying to strike a balance by helping Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing weapons that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.

The Kremlin accused the US of “pouring fuel on the fire”.

Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military, thwarting its effort to storm the capital and forcing Moscow to shift its focus to the industrial Donbas region in the east.

But as Russia bombards towns in its inching advance in the east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pleaded for more and better weapons and accused the West of moving too slowly.

Military analysts say Russia is hoping to overrun the Donbas before any weapons that might turn the tide arrive.

Russia Ukraine War Arms Package
The Biden administration is expected to announce a new weapons package that will include high-tech, medium-range rocket systems (Evan Vucci/AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told politicians that the surface-to-air IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are the most modern air defence system the country has. They can operate at longer ranges than the Cold War-era anti-aircraft equipment it previously provided.

“With this, we will enable Ukraine to defend an entire city from Russian air attacks,” he said. The radar systems Germany is sending will help Ukraine locate enemy artillery.

In addition to the rocket systems, the US package will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapons, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, two senior administration officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the package before it was formally unveiled.

One official noted that the advanced rocket systems will give Ukrainian forces greater precision in targeting Russian forces inside Ukraine.

The US has received assurances that Ukraine will not fire rockets into Russian territory, according to the senior administration officials. Medium-range rockets can generally can travel about 45 miles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow does not trust such assurances.

“We believe that the US is deliberately and diligently pouring fuel on the fire,” he said.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian servicemen prepare unexploded Russian ammunition for destruction in the outskirts of Kyiv (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

The announcements came as a regional governor said Russian forces now control 70% of Sievierodonetsk, a city that is key to Moscow’s efforts to complete its capture of the Donbas, where Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists have fought for years and where the separatists held swaths of territory even before the invasion.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said Ukrainian and Russian forces were battling it out in the streets.

The only other city in Luhansk that the Russians have not yet captured, Lysychansk, is still fully under Ukrainian control, he said, but is likely to be next.

“If the Russians manage to take full control over Sievierodonetsk within two to three days, they will start installing artillery and mortars and will shell Lysychansk more intensively,” Mr Haidai said.

Mr Zelensky, meanwhile, said the country is losing between 60 and 100 soldiers a day in the fighting.

In southern Ukraine, a regional governor sounded a more positive note, saying Russian troops are retreating and blowing up bridges behind them.

“They are afraid of a counterattack by the Ukrainian army,” Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolayiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]