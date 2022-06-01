Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard heading for exit as Man Utd overhaul continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard heading for exit as Man Utd overhaul continues

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 7:41 pm
Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are leaving Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA)
Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are leaving Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA)

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard will leave Manchester United when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

This is a summer of change after a wretched season at Old Trafford, with a number of high-profile players departing before the Erik ten Hag era gets under way.

The departures of Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Lee Grant have already been announced, with United confirming on Wednesday that academy graduates Pogba and Lingard would follow suit.

The former left Old Trafford for Juventus as a free agent in 2012, only to return four years later for a then world-record fee of 105million euros (£89million).

But Pogba has had a topsy-turvy second spell with United, who he will leave for nothing for the second time when his deal expires this month.

“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract,” United said at the start of a lengthy send-off statement on the club website.

“(Limping off in April’s loss at Liverpool) was a low-key end to a United career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

“But for a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated.