Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 6:14 pm
Two hearses (Jae C Hong/AP)
Two hearses (Jae C Hong/AP)

Mourners have gathered at a Catholic church in Texas to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia — who died in the shooting at the Uvalde grade school — and her husband, Joe — who died two days later from a heart attack.

Nineteen children and two teachers — Ms Garcia and her co-teacher, 44-year-old Eva Mireles — were killed on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman burst into their classroom.

At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcias arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders.

Texas School Shooting
The caskets of for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Eric Gay/AP)

Covered by flowers, the caskets were borne by pallbearers past a phalanx of police in uniforms and priests in white robes.

Mourners, some crying and hugging, walked inside quietly.

Ms Garcia, 48, was finishing up her 23rd year as a teacher at Robb Elementary. In a letter posted on the school’s website at the beginning of the school year, she told her students that she and Joe had four children — a Marine, a college student, a high school student and a seventh grader.

Mr Garcia, 50, collapsed and died after dropping off flowers at his wife’s memorial. His obituary noted that he and Irma “began their relationship in high school and it flourished into a love that was beautiful and kind”.

They would have been married 25 years on June 28.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds turned out to remember Amerie Jo Garza, a smiling fourth-grader whose funeral Mass was the first since the massacre. The funeral for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez was Tuesday night.

At Amerie’s funeral, mourner Erika Santiago, her husband and their two children wore purple shirts adorned with images of the victims. She described Amerie as “a nice little girl who smiled a lot,” and who was “so humble and charismatic but full of life.”

Investigators continue to seek answers about how police responded to the shooting, and the US Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.

The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — was placed on the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo.

The director of state police last week said Mr Arredondo made the “wrong decision” not to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren’t at risk.

On Wednesday, Mr Arredondo told CNN that he is talking regularly with investigators from the Texas Department of Public Safety, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he’s stopped cooperating.

Authorities have said the gunman, Salvador Ramos, legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-15-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.

