Steve Clarke says Scotland are ‘suffering’ but must not forget progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Steve Clarke says Scotland are ‘suffering’ but must not forget progress

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 11:21 pm
Scotland manager Steve Clarke said his side were suffering after their World Cup exit (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke said his side were suffering after their World Cup exit (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Steve Clarke said his Scotland players were “suffering” after their 2022 World Cup dream ended in devastation with a 3-1 defeat by Ukraine in their play-off semi-final at Hampden Park.

Worldwide attention was on the game due to Russia’s invasion of their neighbours in February but when the focus turned from the emotion surrounding the game to football, it was Ukraine who came up trumps starting with a goal in the 33rd minute from skipper Andriy Yarmolenko.

Roman Yaremchuk doubled that lead three minutes after the break and, although midfielder Callum McGregor pulled a goal back for the Scots in the 79th minute, Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk drove in a breakaway third in added time to book a place against Wales in the play-off final in Cardiff on Sunday where a spot in Qatar is up for grabs.

The Scotland boss, who now has to get his squad ready for the Nations League opener against Armenia at Hampden Park next week, said: “The first thing you have to do is suffer together.

“I am suffering, the coaching staff are suffering and more than anybody the players are suffering.

“We have 24 hours to feel sorry for ourselves, we will analyse the game as a group and what we will try and do is try to get back on the horse, for want of a better phrase, and we will go again.

“What we shouldn’t forget is the progress that we have made over the last three years, we came here eight games unbeaten but it was Ukraine’s night so congratulations to Ukraine.

“The best team won the game. It was disappointing. But sometimes the opposition play better and this was the case on the night.

“I knew they would be well prepared and they were well prepared, they are a good team. We didn’t pass the ball well enough in the first half and that is also credit to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The first half, we didn’t play as we can play, sometimes that happens in football.

“John McGinn missed a big chance with 30 minutes to go and if you make it 2-1 then, maybe you and have a little more composure so you chase the game, whereas if you score quite late it becomes a frantic chase.”

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov, speaking through an interpreter, dedicated the morale-boosting victory to his country and those involved in the war back home and launched a tirade on Russia.

He said: “I have no emotions, they were all left on the pitch. This victory was not for me or the players, this victory was for Ukraine.

“We did everything for the people we played for, for the armed forces in the trenches and in the hospitals, who give their last drop of blood, those in Ukraine who suffer every day.

“They will thank us and we will give them our gratitude.

Oleksandr Petrakov's side secured an emotional win
Oleksandr Petrakov’s side secured an emotional win (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA)

“God forbid this tragedy would not touch any of you. But you have to bear in mind what the Ukrainians are going through.

“Women and children being killed by the Russians on a daily basis.”

Petrakov also paid tribute to the hosts.

He said: “Also I give my gratitude to the people of Scotland – an amazing, hospitable place.

“I was walking in Glasgow yesterday and some Scottish people were wishing me well and so thank you Scotland, we will never forget.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal