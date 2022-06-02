Long-time Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg steps down after 14 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Long-time Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg steps down after 14 years

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 3:32 am
Sheryl Sandberg, the No 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta who helped turn its business from startup to digital advertising empire, is stepping down (Jose Luis Magana/AP File)
Sheryl Sandberg, the No 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta who helped turn its business from startup to digital advertising empire, is stepping down (Jose Luis Magana/AP File)

Sheryl Sandberg, the No 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta who helped turn its business from startup to digital advertising empire, is stepping down.

Ms Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Ms Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

Ms Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over 100 billion-dollar-a-year (£80 billion) powerhouse.

Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg speaks during a press conference in London to announce the social media company’s plans to hire 1,000 more people in the UK by the end of 2020
Ms Sandberg became a polarising figure amid revelations of how some of her business decisions helped propagate misinformation and hate speech on Facebook (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

As the company’s second most-recognised face — after chief executive Mark Zuckerberg — Ms Sandberg has also become a polarising figure amid revelations of how some of her business decisions for Facebook helped propagate misinformation and hate speech.

As one of the most prominent female executives in the tech industry, she was also often criticised for not doing enough both for women and for others harmed by Facebook’s products. Her public-speaking expertise, her seemingly effortless ability to bridge the worlds of tech, business and politics served as a sharp contrast to Mr Zuckerberg, especially in Facebook’s early years.

But Mr Zuckerberg has since been catching up, trained in part for the several congressional hearings he has been called to testify in to defend Facebook’s practices.

Neither Ms Sandberg nor Mr Zuckerberg gave any indication that Ms Sandberg’s resignation was not her decision. But she has also appeared somewhat side-lined in recent years, with other executives close to Mr Zuckerberg, such as Chris Cox — who returned in 2020 as chief product officer after a year-long break from the company — becoming more prominent.

Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, with colleagues, outside 10 Downing Street in 2020
Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, with colleagues, outside 10 Downing Street in 2020 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Debra Aho Williamson, an analyst at Insider Intelligence, said Ms Sandberg had had “an enormous impact on Facebook, Meta, and the broader business world”.

She added: “(Ms Sandberg) helped Facebook build a world-class ad-buying platform and develop ground-breaking ad formats.”

However, Ms Williamson said, Facebook had also faced “huge scandals” under Ms Sandberg’s watch — including the 2016 US presidential election, the Cambridge Analytica privacy debacle in 2018, and the 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

And now, Meta is “facing a slowdown in user growth and ad revenue that is now testing the business foundation that the company was built on,” she said.

“The company needs to find a new way forward, and perhaps this was the best time for Sandberg to depart.”

Ms Sandberg is leaving Meta in the fall and will continue to serve on the company’s board.

Mr Zuckerberg said in his own Facebook post that Javier Olivan, who currently oversees key functions at Meta’s four main apps — Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger — will serve as Meta’s new chief operating officer. But it will be a different job than the one Ms Sandberg held for the past 14 years.

Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaks during a press conference in London to announce the social media company’s plans to hire 1,000 more people in the UK by the end of 2020
Ms Sandberg had been Facebook’s No 2 for the past 14 years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It will be a more traditional COO role where Javi will be focused internally and operationally, building on his strong track record of making our execution more efficient and rigorous,” Mr Zuckerberg wrote.

While Ms Sandberg has long been Mr Zuckerberg’s No 2, even sitting next to him — pre-pandemic, at least — in the company’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters, she also had a very public-facing job, meeting with politicians, holding focus groups and speaking out on issues such as women in the workplace and, most recently, abortion.

Ms Sandberg, who lost her husband Dave Goldberg suddenly in 2015, said she is “not entirely sure what the future will bring”.

“But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women,” she wrote, adding that she is also getting married this summer and that parenting their expanded family of five children will also be a part of this future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal