Steve Clarke confident Scotland will qualify for major tournaments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Steve Clarke confident Scotland will qualify for major tournaments

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 4:31 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 9:09 am
Steve Clarke is adamant this Scotland squad can qualify for more major tournaments (Jane Barlow/PA)
Steve Clarke is adamant this Scotland squad can qualify for more major tournaments (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steve Clarke told his Scotland squad to justify his confidence in them by getting to another major tournament following failure to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Clarke admitted he and his players were suffering after their 3-1 defeat by Ukraine in their play-off semi-final at Hampden Park.

Ukraine skipper Andriy Yarmolenko deservedly put the visitors ahead in the 33rd minute and Roman Yaremchuk doubled that lead three minutes after the break.

Midfielder Callum McGregor pulled a goal back in the 79th minute as Clarke’s men rallied but Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk drove in a breakaway third in added time to book a place against Wales in the play-off final in Cardiff on Sunday.

Scotland qualified for Euro 2020, which was their first major finals since the 1998 World Cup in France, but despite another qualification disappointment Clarke remains confident his squad can get to major finals.

Asked if it was his lowest moment, he said: “No, I  have had some low moments. When I first came into the job there were some very low moments.

“We have left those days behind, I think, I really do.

“We have improved a lot. I am sad for the players because we wanted to go to a World Cup together.

“We can’t do that. But we can’t feel too sorry for ourselves.

“We are a work in progress, we want to get better and hopefully they don’t make me out to be a liar and do qualify for another tournament which I am sure they will.

We are a work in progress, we want to get better and hopefully they don’t make me out to be a liar and do qualify for another tournament which I am sure they will

“I am convinced and that is why it is important that we don’t forget how far we have come over the last three years.

“It is a group that has developed together.

“We have to qualify for Euro 2024 and beyond that, by the time we get to the World Cup in 2026 this group will have more caps, more experience and should be better and that’s what we should aim to be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]