Juan Mata joins Manchester United exodus as long-serving Spaniard is released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Juan Mata joins Manchester United exodus as long-serving Spaniard is released

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 10:15 am
Juan Mata is leaving Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA)
Juan Mata is leaving Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA)

Long-serving Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is leaving when his contract expires at the end of June.

This is a summer of change at Old Trafford as new manager Erik ten Hag takes charge and a number of big-name players head for the exit.

The departures of Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Lee Grant have already been announced, with United confirming on Wednesday that academy graduates Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard would follow suit.

Mata will join them in heading to pastures new at the end of his deal, having won four trophies and made 285 appearances since joining from Chelsea in January 2014.

“Manchester United can confirm that Juan Mata will depart the club when his contract expires this summer,” the Old Trafford giants said in a statement.

“Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal