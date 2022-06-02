Turkish government pushes for country be known as ‘Turkiye’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Turkish government pushes for country be known as ‘Turkiye’

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 1:14 pm
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (AP)
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (AP)

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that his country be referred to as “Turkiye”, the state-run news agency reported.

The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate its name from the bird, turkey, and some negative connotations that are associated with it.

The Anadolu Agency said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, confirmed receipt of the letter late on Wednesday.

Turkey stock
A square in the city of Sanliurfa, south eastern Turkey (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The agency quoted Mr Dujarric as saying that the name change had become effective “from the moment” the letter was received.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has been pressing for the internationally recognised name Turkey to be changed to “Turkiye” (pronounced tur-key-YAY) as it is spelled and pronounced in Turkish.

The country called itself “Turkiye” in 1923 after its declaration of independence.

In December, Mr Erdogan ordered the use of “Turkiye” to better represent Turkish culture and values, including a call for “Made in Turkiye” to be used instead of “Made in Turkey” on exported products.

Turkish ministries began using “Turkiye” in official documents.

Haghia Sophia
A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey (AP)

Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Turkiye” at famous destinations.

The Turkish presidency’s directorate of communications said it launched the campaign “to promote more effectively the use of ‘Turkiye’ as the country’s national and international name on international platforms”.

It is not clear whether the name will catch on widely abroad. In 2016, the Czech Republic officially registered its short-form name, Czechia. While some international institutions use this name, many still refer to the country by its longer name.

Turkey’s English-language state broadcaster TRT World has switched to using “Turkiye”, although the word “Turkey” slips in occasionally as journalists get used to the change.

TRT World explained the decision in an article earlier this year, saying that Googling “Turkey” brings up a “a muddled set of images, articles, and dictionary definitions that conflate the country with Meleagris – otherwise known as the turkey, a large bird native to North America – which is famous for being served on Christmas menus or Thanksgiving dinners”.

The network continued: “Flip through the Cambridge Dictionary and ‘turkey’ is defined as ‘something that fails badly’ or ‘a stupid or silly person’.”

TRT World argued that Turks prefer their country to be called “Turkiye”, in keeping with “the country’s aims of determining how others should identify it”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal