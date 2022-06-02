Australia marks Queen’s 70 years on the throne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Australia marks Queen’s 70 years on the throne

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 2:00 pm
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lights the beacon (AAP Image via AP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has joked that his own birth was somewhat delayed by the Queen because his pregnant mother had insisted on driving past a tribute to the British monarch on her way to the hospital.

Mr Albanese made the comments before lighting a beacon in the capital, Canberra, to mark the Queen’s seven decades on the throne.

Beacon lighting is a traditional element of British royal celebrations that began as a way for people far from the UK to take part in festivities.

The Platinum Jubilee is being celebrated in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth over several days.

Mr Albanese said his country’s relationship with the Queen had changed over time.

Sydney Harbour Bridge
The Sydney Harbour Bridge is illuminated in Royal Purple to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the Queen (AP)

“Australians hold Queen Elizabeth in respect and affection, even as the bond between our nations is no longer what it was at the dawn of her reign,” he said.

“It’s no longer parent and young upstart. We stand as equals. More importantly, we stand as friends.”

The British monarch remains Australia’s official head of state, although these days the role is considered primarily ceremonial.

“In her seven remarkable decades on the throne, the Queen has been a rare constant,” Mr Albanese said.

“An enduring, inspiring, growing presence of calm, decency and strength.”

As well as lighting beacons, Australia marked the jubilee by illuminating landmarks in royal purple.

During her reign, the 96-year-old monarch has visited Australia 16 times.

She became the first reigning monarch to visit in 1954.

In 1973, she opened the Sydney Opera House, and four years later returned for a trip that coincided with her Silver Jubilee celebrations. She most recently visited in in 2011.

