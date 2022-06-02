Casper Ruud showed ‘lack of class’ after French Open win, claims Holger Rune

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Casper Ruud showed ‘lack of class’ after French Open win, claims Holger Rune

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 2:02 pm
Holger Rune, left, shakes hands with Casper Ruud (Michel Euler/AP)
Holger Rune, left, shakes hands with Casper Ruud (Michel Euler/AP)

Danish teenager Holger Rune has accused Casper Ruud of shouting in his face after their French Open quarter-final on Wednesday night.

Rune also denied demanding his mother leave the stadium during the match.

Norwegian eighth seed Ruud won a tense encounter in four sets, 6-1 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-3, in a match completed shortly before 1am local time.

After Rune had questioned the line call when Ruud hit a winner on match point, the pair shared a frosty handshake at the net.

Later Rune told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet: “The team is really nice and sweet, but then he goes straight to me and shouts ‘Ja!’ straight up in my face.

“I thought ‘what the hell are you doing?’. You just do not do that. You can cheer as much as you want on the court, I do it myself when I win.

France Tennis French Open
Rune’s mother Aneke, centre, watches the match (Michel Euler/AP)

“But that’s just a lack of class. He should have had more respect.”

The claim was denied by Ruud’s father and coach Christian, who told Eurosport: “It is simply a lie from Holger.

“It is nothing more to talk about, because it is a pure lie. Our focus is now on the match on Friday.”

Rune also denied yelling at his mother to leave his players’ box.

France Tennis French Open
Rune’s mother left her seat (Michel EulerAP)

The 19-year-old could be heard shouting ‘leave’ during the match, and mother Aneke did vacate her seat.

“First of all, I didn’t tell my mother to leave the stadium,” Rune told Eurosport. “That’s not why. It was another person. So that’s wrong.”

Ruud will face Croatian 20th seed Marin Cilic for a place in the Roland Garros final.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal