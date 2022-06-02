Joe Cole backs West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen to shine in an England shirt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Cole backs West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen to shine in an England shirt

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 2:02 pm
Joe Cole is excited to see Jarrod Bowen play for England (PA)
Joe Cole has backed West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen to flourish in an England shirt.

The 25-year-old has shone for David Moyes’ Hammers this season and would have been called up by the Three Lions in March was it not for a foot injury.

Bowen scored 18 goals in all competitions and provided 13 more during a memorable campaign that is set for an unforgettable conclusion, having been included in the England squad for the first time.

Ex-West Ham star Cole is excited to see his debut in the upcoming Nations League fixtures and believes the former Hull man has the attributes to succeed at international level.

“For Jarrod Bowen and James Justin, I think it’s going to be a massive moment for them in their respective journeys,” he told the PA news agency.

“They’ve come a long way, Jarrod in particular. He’s come from Hull to West Ham and he’s been outstanding this year. He really, really deserves it and he’s a good lad.

“I think he could be one of them that takes to being in an England shirt, I really do.

“For certain players the shirt is too heavy. I think Jarrod Bowen, just from the little I know him, I’ve interviewed him a few times, (will wear) the shirt well. I am really looking forward to seeing him in an England shirt.”

Bowen has broken into the international set-up at just the right time given the World Cup in Qatar is only five months away.

The winter tournament has led to a rejigged international schedule that means England will play four matches in just 10 days this month, starting with Saturday’s trip to Hungary.

It is an intense burst of fixtures in the penultimate camp before Qatar and Cole, a veteran of four major tournaments, believes Gareth Southgate will gain a lot from it.

“Gareth will probably be using it as a dry run for the World Cup,” the 56-cap former midfielder said.

Joe Cole (left) and Gareth Southgate (right) were England team-mates
“He’ll be having a look at players – obviously certain players have been left out for physical reasons.

“I think it’s actually a good opportunity because you get to see how the players operate when they’re away for a large period of time.

“And the games are competitive, which really helps. I think that’s so important. I mean, I like the Nations League and I like the idea of a bit of competition.

England are preparing for four Nations League matches
“Every time you pull on an England shirt it should be competitive, it should be something to fight for.

“I just think that Gareth is going to have to look at a few players, he needs to decide on his system and who he is going to use in certain parts of the game.

“I think Gareth will be absolutely buzzing that he’s got the players for this amount of time and he can really put the foundations in for the World Cup.”

Cole was speaking ahead of Soccer Aid for UNICEF on June 12, when the West Ham youth product will step out at the London Stadium for the first time.

“I’ve never played at the Olympic Stadium so it’ll be a first for me,” said the 40-year-old, who was with the Hammers when they confirmed the stadium move.

“I am really looking forward to that. It’s a great way to raise money that goes to a great cause and it’s great fun. It’s one of them things which is a win for everyone.”

