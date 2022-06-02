Ringo Starr receives honorary degree from Boston music school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Ringo Starr receives honorary degree from Boston music school

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 8:52 pm
Ringo Starr (AP)
Ringo Starr (AP)

Ringo Starr has finally made it to Boston to receive his honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music.

The school originally announced that the Beatles drummer would receive a doctorate in music at commencement ceremonies in May, but Starr was unable to attend then and instead addressed the graduating class in a recorded statement.

But with Starr and his All Starr Band in town for a show, the school held a special ceremony on Thursday to honour his lifelong contributions to the music scene that featured performances of Starr’s hit songs, arranged and performed by Berklee students.

Ringo Starr drumming
Ringo Starr told the story of how he picked up drumming (AP)

Starr, 81, told the story of how he picked up drumming when he was 13 and very ill when someone brought some percussion instruments to the hospital to keep him busy. He said he was hooked.

“I just wanted to be a drummer from that moment on,” he said.

“It was my big dream and it’s still unfolding. I get to play with great guys, like the band here. It’s just a great life I lead.”

Gregg Bissonette, the drummer in the All Starr Band, and Berklee president Erica Muhl provided opening remarks.

