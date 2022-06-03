Judge denies bond for Grammy-winning US rapper Young Thug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge denies bond for Grammy-winning US rapper Young Thug

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 4:45 am
A Georgia judge denied bond on Thursday evening for Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who’s accused of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
A Georgia judge denied bond on Thursday evening for Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who’s accused of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang.

Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville handed down the ruling saying he has significant concerns about the entertainer, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, being a danger to the community, news outlets reported.

Prosecutors argued Williams is the head of a violent street gang called Young Slime Life that he co-founded.

The gang committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media, prosecutors allege in an 88-page indictment that charges him, rapper Gunna — whose real name is Sergio Kitchens — aspiring rapper Christian Eppinger and 24 others with racketeering.

Photo provided by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows a booking photo of Atlanta rapper Young Thug
The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was one of 28 people indicted in May on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and street gang charges (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Eppinger was already in jail, accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer six times in February.

Young Thug, prosecutors said on Thursday, is “the top dog, the most dangerous man here, because he doesn’t have to get his hands dirty, he has others to do his business,” Atlanta station WXIA-TV reported.

Williams has been in custody since his arrest last month at his home in an upscale neighbourhood north of downtown Atlanta.

His attorneys presented several witnesses to counter the image prosecutors painted, pointing to the musician’s community involvement.

Music executive Kevin Liles testified that Williams was “like a son” and he was willing to put up his own wealth and business behind a bond.

The rapper, he said, “is not just an artist – he’s an influencer, a person I think was put here to change the people around him” and a “contributing citizen to this world.”

Young Thug co-wrote the hit This is America with Childish Gambino, making history when it became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy in 2019.

An expected trial date, the judge said, would be January 9 2023.

