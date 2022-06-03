‘Seventy years of grit, grace and glory’: New Zealand marks Queen’s jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Seventy years of grit, grace and glory’: New Zealand marks Queen’s jubilee

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 7:55 am
The Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, using four 25-pounder guns, react during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham, to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen, Elizabeth II, in Wellington, New Zealand (Mark Mitchell/NZME via AP)
A former Commonwealth secretary-general has shared fond anecdotes about the Queen as he paid tribute to the monarch at a service in New Zealand marking her Platinum Jubilee.

Don McKinnon recalled the Queen once asking why the New Zealand men’s cricket team had picked a 17-year-old for the starting line-up.

“Is this a case of absolute confidence or sheer desperation?” the British monarch wondered, Mr McKinnon recalled.

Mr McKinnon, who was secretary-general of the Commonwealth countries at the time, said it showed the Queen’s broad interests, whether it be in horses, sports or the stories of the thousands of people she met.

The Queen symbolically leads the lighting of the principal jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle
He made the comments during the keynote speech at a New Zealand church service to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The Platinum Jubilee is being celebrated over several days in Britain and more than 50 other Commonwealth countries.

Mr McKinnon also recalled the time he tumbled off one of the Queen’s horses and limped into a meeting with her soon after.

He said he was very pleased with her response, which he would have expected from any New Zealand farmer: “How’s the horse?”

Mr McKinnon recalled the Queen’s warm personality, the way she smiled vividly with her eyes, and her serenity considering the havoc going on around her.

The Queen has visited New Zealand 10 times during her reign.

On her first trip in 1953-54 she laid the foundation stone for the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, where Friday’s service took place.

The Queen, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh, and walking beside the mayor of Cambridge, Dr. HC Tod, visits Boy Scouts and Girl Guides in Cambridge, New Zealand, in 1954
“For us, on this side of the world so far away, we will always know her as someone who enjoyed coming to New Zealand, who enjoyed meeting New Zealanders,” Mr McKinnon said.

“Seventy years of grit, grace and glory.”

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke briefly at the service, saying that people were marking the jubilee milestone with a sense of “awe, reverence and gratitude”.

New Zealand also celebrated by lighting a beacon and having the army fire a 21-gun salute.

The British monarch remains New Zealand’s official head of state, although the role is now considered primarily ceremonial.

For the record, the young cricketer, Daniel Vettori, turned 18 just before playing his first Test match for New Zealand versus England in 1997, breaking the record for the youngest player to make the squad.

He would go on to become one of the nation’s most successful all-round players.

