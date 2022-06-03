Fire engulfs Moscow business centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A massive fire at a business centre in Moscow led to four people, including a top emergency official, being rushed to hospital, Russian authorities have said.

Emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and three helicopters to combat the fire in the west of Russia’s capital.

Sergei Zheltov, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow branch, suffered a heart attack while directing the efforts to combat the blaze.

A firefighter and people who were inside the building when the blaze broke out were injured.

Firefighters use a lift at the scene of the blaze in Moscow (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Russia’s newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

His deputy, Ilya Denisov, said about 1,000 people were evacuated from the business centre.

He told reporters there were no deaths from the blaze and that firefighters had checked the entire building to make sure no-one was trapped.

Authorities did not give a possible cause of the fire.

Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely to have ignited the blaze.